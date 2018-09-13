Police Investigating Spate of Burglaries

The police say they are investigating several recent reports of burglary at various private properties.

A police report states that at about 6:45 pm at Gunn Hill, New Montrose, two armed, masked men attacked and burglarized the home of a 56 year old labourer and stole a quantity of items valued at just over one thousand Canadian dollars.

In the process of carrying out the offense, the assailants reportedly wounded the complainant by striking him on the head with a gun.

The police say they are also investigating a report of burglary made by a 32 year old carpenter of Belmont which occurred on Monday September 10th.

According to reports, between 2:30 am And 6:00 pm at Belmont, the assailants entered the dwelling house of the complainant and stole a quantity of items valued at two thousand four hundred and fifty EC dollars.

The police are also investigating a report by a 51 year old domestic of New Prospect, of burglary and damage to property by some unknown person or persons.

According to reports, between 8:00 pm, Wednesday September 5th and 9:45 am on Sunday September 9th at New Prospect, the assailants entered the property of the Rivers of Life Wesley and Holiness Church, as trespassers and stole a quantity of items valued at three hundred EC dollars.

In the process of carrying out the offense, the assailants reportedly broke a 4×4 aluminum glass window valued at three hundred and seventy five EC dollars.

