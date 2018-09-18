Eight Persons In Custody While A Ninth Is On The Run Following Robbery of MP’s Wife

Eight persons are in custody while a ninth is on the run in connection with the robbery of medical doctor Reisha Twana Browne-Caesar, outside her home at Cedars on Saturday night.

Among those in custody is a suspended police officer, who is a person of interest in a burglary case before the court.

In relation to last Saturday’s incident, the police say that the 39-year-old medical doctor, who is the wife of government minister Saboto Caesar was exiting her motor vehicle with her child in her arms when two masked men armed with a gun and a knife accosted her and relieved her of her handbag containing among other things cash, cellular phone and other electronic gadgets.

According to reports, the police acting on information received, conducted a search at a house in the Sion Hill area where a group of men were apprehended and taken into custody.

The police issued a wanted person bulletin on Monday for the ninth suspect in connection with last Saturday’s incident, 27 year old Ulric Devon Manasa Hanson aka “Chucky”.

The Mayreau resident is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, brown in complexion and of medium built. He has a round face, thin lips and a scorpion tattoo over his right eye.

The police say he is considered armed and dangerous and are asking anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to contact any police station or the assistant commissioner police in charge of crime at telephone numbers 451-2467 or 457-1211 extension 217.

The police say all calls would be treated confidentially.

