Establishing A Garifuna Resource Centre

Plans are underway to establish a Garifuna Resource Centre in SVG that can be utilized by persons locally, regionally and internationally.

This is according to President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, David “Darkie” Williams who was addressing history teachers at a workshop held recently at the fisheries complex, Kingstown.

Williams said a location for the resource centre has been identified in Kingstown, however work on the physical structure is logging behind.

Williams said they have the support of the government of SVG who is playing an integral role in sourcing additional research materials for the new centre which they are hoping will be ready for operation early next year.

He added that all Vincentians will benefit from this centre, particularly those who have an interest in history.

On Friday last, more than thirty history and social studies teachers were part of a workshop organised by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation and the Ministry of Education.

