NDP Holds Second Walk for Jobs and Crime

The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) held its second walk for job and crime on Saturday, and the party leader, Dr. Godwin Friday says they are now strategizing other ways of pressing the government to acknowledge the seriousness of unemployment and crime in SVG.

Dr. Friday told SVG-TV News on Monday that dialogue with the Prime Minister is one step being considered, even though it is unlikely that this would happen.

Dr. Friday said engaging youths on topical issues and hearing from them is also an important dialogue that needs to take place.

Speaking on the walk that took place on Saturday, Dr. Friday said it was a success. He said the turnout by persons was heartwarming as they walked from Rabbacca to Kingstown.

