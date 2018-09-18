Police Force Is Doin It’s Job

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has rubbished claims that the police only acted swiftly in connection with last Saturday’s incident because the victim the wife of a government minister.

Speaking on Boom FM on Monday, PM Gonsalves said the police have been making a number of arrests in relation to violent crimes and considered the claims made against the police in relation to last Saturday’s incident as foolish.

PM Gonsalves says the police continue to use sensible intelligence and technology to fight crime and considered the most recent arrests very important.

The Prime Minister says along with the continued bolstering of the RSVG Police Force, legislative work was done to ensure that offenders face justice in the court system in a timely manner.

