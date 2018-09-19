Generation Next Awards 33 Students Bursaries

Reach for the stars!!!! That’s the advice given by Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education Deborah Charles.

She was speaking to 33 students who received bursaries on Tuesday from Generation Next – a group of young people based in North Leeward to assist with their education at the SVG Community College.

Charles encouraged the students to work hard to achieve their goals

Generation next is the brain child of government senator Carlos James who told the recipients, each of whom received $500-dollars, that the program, which began with the provision of assistance to students in north leeward has now been extended beyond the borders of that community.

He said the goal is to assist students in need nationwide.

