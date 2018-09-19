PM Refuses to Meet With Opposition Leader

Leader of the opposition New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday has said that he is willing to work with the government, and in particular, meet with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to address crime.

Speaking on Boom FM on Monday, the Prime Minister was asked if he would meet with the opposition leader, to which the prime minister responded that there is a matter of trust involved.

The prime minister said that he had had dialogue with then opposition leader Arnhim Eustace on matters of security, but Eustace spoke about it, and this soured the relations with the opposition.

Friday said that the prime minster is refusing to acknowledge that crime is a problem in SVG and that the NDP’s recent walks was to raise awareness on the issue.

In Monday’s radio appearance, the prime minister was asked if he acknowledges this to be a problem, to which he responded in the affirmative.

The prime minister said that the opposition is using the crime issue to instill fear and as a platform to raise their political status.

He said that Vincentians are not fearful but rather, cautious.

Dr. Gonsalves said that his government has introduced new strategies in the judicial system to deal with crime which in his opinion are working.

He noted that many persons have said that poverty contributes to crime, but he disagrees.

