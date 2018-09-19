Three Charged in Connection with Medical Doctor’s Robbery

Three persons have been charged in connection with last Saturday’s robbery of medical doctor Twana Browne-Caesar.

The police say they have charged 34 year old Glenville Harry of Vermont; Elroy Rogers, a 26 year old laborer of New Montrose and Rocuan Robinson, a 29 year old mechanic of Campden Park with the offence of robbery.

The men appeared in the Family Court on Tuesday and were denied bail. The matter has been transferred to the Kingstown Magistrates Court.

The three are among eight persons who were apprehended last Saturday by the police at a house in the Sion Hill area, and were helping them with investigations into the robbery of medical doctor, Twana Browne-Caesar at Cedars at around 9-pm the same day.

The police said that the 39-year-old doctor, who is the wife of government minister, Saboto Caesar, was getting out of her motor vehicle with her child when two masked men armed with a gun and a knife, accosted her and relieved her of her handbag containing several items valued at over $10 thousand EC dollars.

The police also said in release on Tuesday, that they have apprehended the ninth suspect, Ulric Devon Manasa Hanson also known as “Chucky” and he is also assisting with their investigations.

