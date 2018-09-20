HIV/AIDS Funds Depletion

Funding for HIV/AIDS remains an issue for many countries including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today, the Pan American Health Organization sub regional adviser Dr. Jeanmarie Kwangowoba reminded local stakeholders that international funding agencies including PAHO, are cutting back funding for HIV as they focus on other health issues. Hence, prioritizing programmes is necessary.

In the past, the National AIDS Secretariat received international funding from Global Fund, PAHO, and UNAIDS. However, funds were reduced several years ago, requiring the secretariat to seek funding from other sources such as the World Bank and the OECS.

Sister Feroza Roache said they are looking at other ways of pushing their programmes with the funding that is currently available.

The World Health Organization and the joint United Nations programmes on HIV and AIDS are lending support to countries to help prioritize programmes to meet HIV/AIDS targets.

SVG was informed by international bodies that they are falling short on the triple 90 target as well as the target to end HIV/AIDS by 2030.

