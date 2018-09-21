Police Better Equipped to Deal With Persons Suffering with Mental Illness

Police men and women are now better equipped for interventions with persons who are suffering with mental health illnesses.

This as members of the constabulary completed a three day workshop on Thursday which was conducted by staff at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center.

Senior Nursing Officer at the centre, Sister Elizabeth Medford said while on duty, the police often intervene with individuals who are mentally ill, and was pleased with the outcome of the workshop.

Sister Medford said the symposium is with a view to bring mental health back into primary health care

The acting senior nursing officer said the police men and women were able to identify issues which will be addressed in a timely manner.

