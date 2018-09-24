Protecting Water Resources

Students on the island of Bequia gained some hands on experience in the use of water quality monitoring equipment last week.

This as the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority held activities to mark world monitoring day which was celebrated globally last Tuesday.

Communication and Public Education Officer, Twanique Barrow said this forms part of the national parks’ yearly conservation program.

She said the students gained a greater understanding of the YSI Professional Meter and the Lamott testing kit and their use in monitoring water quality.

Barrow added that the program aims to build awareness about the need to protect water resources and that the project has received good support from organisations based on Bequia.

