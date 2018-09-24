Retiring Early Childhood Educator Lauded For Lifting Standards

The contributions made by educator Gwenneth Cambridge were recognized on Friday at a retirement awards ceremony held at Frenches House.

Gwenneth Cambridge who was born in Guyana, served as an educator in SVG for over 30 years and retired at the position of Senior Education Officer with responsibilities for early childhood education.

President of the national association of early childhood educators, Ester Pompey, said Cambridge is counted among those who made a tremendous contribution to the early child hood education landscape

Pompey said Cambridge will always be remembered for working towards improving the standards of early childhood education.

Chief education officer, Beverly Neptune, said retirement is simply another stage in life and encouraged Cambridge to continue to play a role in the education of the nation’s children.

Neptune also encouraged Cambridge to take time out to seek new experiences and develop new skills

