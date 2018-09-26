Disc Jockey In Custody

A 29 year old Disc Jockey of Dickson Village who has evaded local police for almost a year, is now in custody facing a number of sexual offence charges, criminal trespass and burglary.

The police last year issued a wanted bulletin for Kezron Jacobs who reportedly fled to Trinidad. He was however detained in the twin island republic on Friday September 21st and deported to St. Vincent where he was subsequently arrested and charged for the offences.

The police say between September 1st and 30th last year at Magnum Village, the accused disc jockey entered the dwelling house of a 47-year-old farmer with intent to commit the offence of rape on a minor.

He was charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13 years and for indecently assaulting the minor. Jacobs was also charged for entering the dwelling house of the said farmer as a trespasser and stealing items valued 650 EC dollars

He is expected to appear before the family court to answer the charges.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



