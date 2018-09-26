Exciting Times Ahead for this Country’s Tourism Sector

Exciting times are ahead for this country’s tourism sector; So says Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Cecil McKie as he and representatives from the ministry held a news conference last Monday.

Minister McKie said the destination has recorded increases in tourist arrivals by air and sea compared to 2017. He highlighted the cruise sector in particular, which had record numbers in both calls and arrivals, and he’s predicting that the 2018/2019 cruise season will be an exciting one.

The tourism minister said there continues to be intense focus on the local festivals with activities such as the School Bands Showcase, the Easter Regatta, Vincy Mas and the Breadfruit Festival attracting significant crowds.

McKie said they will continue to work to improve the local festivals

Meanwhile, CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority Glen Beache said SVG is one of the destinations of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers Plus (ARC+) Competition.

Sailors mainly from Europe, take part in the race across the Atlantic.

According to the ARC website, the Blue Lagoon Marina will host the fleet’s arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Tourism Authority CEO said this opens up new opportunities to marketing the destination.

