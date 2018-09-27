Earthquake Readiness In SVG

While St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in the peak of the hurricane season, there is also the reported increase in the number of earthquakes in the region.

Bearing this in mind, Director of the UWI’s Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Richard Robertson, is calling on government to put in place regulations that prepare citizens for any type of disaster.

Dr. Robertson, speaking in an interview with SVG-TV News on Tuesday, said that vincentians should put in place solid foundations and construct their homes with stronger materials, as this reduces the extent of structural damage during earthquakes.

Dr. Robertson said that tsunamis are also a concern about which persons must take note and reminded persons not to disregard the inactive La Soufriere volcano as plates below it could shift.

On a daily basis worldwide, an average of 50 earthquakes are recorded. Last month, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the region which caused some damage in Trinidad.

