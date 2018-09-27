Liat Flights Disrupted

Several Liat flights have been disrupted due to tropical storm Kirk.

Liat said in a statement on Wednesday, that in the interest of passenger and crew safety, several flights have been cancelled and or re-timed and that the airline will continue to track the system and update passengers on changes to its schedule.

Two of the cancelled flights will affect passengers travelling into and out of St. Vincent. They are Liat flight-769 from Barbados and Liat 770 from St. Vincent to Barbados.

Liat says passengers who have been affected may re-book by contacting its call centre prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight.

The airline says passengers will be allowed to re-book within the next week (26th September – 3rd October). Affected passengers will have all change fees and fare differences waived.

