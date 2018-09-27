Petrotrin Provides Final Shipment Of Fuel To Local Importers

SVG will be getting its last shipment of fuel next month from the Trinidad refinery, Petrotrin, even though the state-owned company said it will close the refinery in October.

In an interview with SVG-TV News on Wednesday, Rubis Country Manager, Elroy Edward, said they have secured a month’s supply of fuel from the company for October.

Edwards said that there will be no price increase as the prices from Petrotrin remain the same. However, he anticipates that once they start to import from outside the Caricom region, the freight cost may increase, but Rubis is hoping that there will be no increase in the cost of fuel.

The government announced last month that it was granting a wavier to the two local importers, Sol and Rubis, which will now have to obtain fuel elsewhere. Rubis is looking at St. Croix, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas as possible sources.

