Police Force Determined In Execution Of Its Duties

Deputy Police Commissioner, Frankie Joseph, has said that the organisation will not relent in the execution of its duties.

This as he spoke with SVG-TV News on Tuesday in relation to the robbery of a police man which occurred Monday night in the vicinity of the old police station.

He said the incident is being thoroughly investigated.

Joseph said the arming of all police men is a discussion which the top brass of the police must have given the many implications.

However the Deputy Commissioner said many members of the constabulary have been applying for private firearm licences.

Deputy Commissioner Joseph said the police man who was attached is shaken but determined to execute his job.

He said this sentiment is shared by all members of the constabulary.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



