Geothermal And La Soufriere In SVG

SVG is expected to have an operational geothermal energy plant in about three years time.

However some residents have raised concerns about the possible effects that the drilling could have on the La Soufriere volcano.

Dr. Richard Robertson, Director of the UWI’s Seismic Research Centre responding to these fears explained that the drilling is unlikely to affect the volcano.

However, the explorers need to be mindful of the increase in the number of earthquakes in the region.

Larisa Pugsley-Kydd has more.

