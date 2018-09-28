Prime Minister At The United Nations Assembly

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered a wide-ranging address at the 73rd UN General Assembly on Thursday, where he noted the devastating effects that the global economic and financial meltdown over a decade ago, has had on countries, including those in the Caribbean.

Gonsalves told the gathering that the adverse socio-economic impact of the crisis has been vast and far reaching, especially for the countries least responsible for its the genesis.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said regrettably, the seemingly self evident lessons of the economic and financial catastrophe have been distorted and manipulated to disastrous effects.

Gonsalves said integration, co-operation and consensus building were also affected by the crisis and these values are important now more than ever to help solve the global problems confronting leaders and countries.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also called on the international community to work together to combat non-communicable diseases.

The Prime Minister made this call during his address at the plenary session of the third UN high level meeting in Washington on non-communicable diseases

PM Gonsalves said that while every person is responsible for their health, Caribbean countries need international support to help combat non communicable diseases.

Dr. Gonsalves listed the several diseases that pose a threat to a country’s health sector, and also mentioned the contributing factors which Caribbean people consider a culture that have to be addressed if the UN targets are to be met.

Several countries made similar calls at Thursday’s meeting as they made presentations on the efforts they have made to address NCDs, and to put forward plans for the next three to five years.

This would enable them to put their country on a path to attain the UN sustainable development goals numbers three and four on NCDs and mental health.

