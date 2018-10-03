Inland Revenue To Take Legal Action

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, says the Inland Revenue Department plans to institute legal action against those who have not paid up their taxes.

Gonsalves, who was speaking at a news conference on Monday, said the Inland Revenue Department offered a tax amnesty to allow individuals and businesses who owed taxes to settle their arrears without penalties.

The finance minister added that the Inland Revenue Department only collected $8 million dollars, which is short of what the government expected to collect.

He said that the Inland Revenue Department will be taking legal action starting with those who have not remitted VAT and PAY-E deductions.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



