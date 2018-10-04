US Peace Corp Volunteers Return To SVG

The US Peace Corps volunteers have returned to serve in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was made known to the media on Tuesday by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a news conference.

The 23 peace corp volunteers were abruptly airlifted to St. Lucia in August after one of them; a 70 year old, claimed to have been assaulted by two males on 20th August.

Dr. Gonsalves said their return has underscored his point that their departure had nothing to do with crime in SVG but rather a security concern over a specific incident.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said, as far as he is aware, no one was arrested or charged in connection with the alleged incident.

He added that the two alleged attackers remain persons of interest to the police.

