World Pediatric Project Assessments

Children in SVG who have urological problems will get the opportunity to be evaluated by a pediatric urology team under the World Pediatric Project.

The assessments are expected to be conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health from October 13th to the 20th.

The World Pediatric Project offers surgical and diagnostic critical pediatric care to children of the eastern Caribbean and has been actively working in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2002.

At the last urology mission in September 2017, 56 children were evaluated, 20 of those were regional patients and 15 surgical interventions were done.

The urology mission will be led by Pediatric Urologist, Dr. Douglas Coplen who led his first WPP International team to SVG last September.

In addition to doctors, the mission will also be supported by nurses and other medical professionals who will operate from the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Parents and guardians of children who may need to be assessed are asked to contact the WPP office at telephone 451-2989 or 494-2751 for more information.

