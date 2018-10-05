PM On Crime

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has acknowledged that more has to be done to bring crime in SVG under control.

He made this comment at a news conference on Tuesday at which he also praised the work of the police who he said have solved several cases of crime.

The Prime Minister made a special appeal to person engaging in criminal activities pointing out that they will be caught but it is only a matter of time.

Dr. Gonsalves said he has a team who follows trends and based on their analysis, smaller businesses are usually targeted.

