PM Rejects Relations With Venezuela As Reason For US Denial Of Visa Interview Waiver

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said, he does not believe that SVG was punished by the us government when they did not grant the visa interview waiver to Vincentians.

The Prime Minister commented on the matter at a news conference on Tuesday.

Dr. Gonsalves said SVG has a good relationship with the United States and he does not accept the notion of punishment by some persons.

The Prime Minister said that even if SVG was granted the visa interview waiver, it was unlikely that many Vincentians would have benefited from it.

Venezuela’s ambassador to SVG Francisco Perez as well as the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have said that believed their countries were denied the visa waiver as a form of punishment by the US because of their relations with Venezuela.

