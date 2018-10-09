Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar is encouraging local stakeholders to use the knowledge and skills of international marijuana experts when the local medical marijuana industry gets going.

Minister Caesar was speaking at a luncheon on Friday which brought together a wide cross section of businesses and farmers organisations to discuss issues related to the possible creation a marijuana industry.

Caesar said that while there is a lot of effort being made to engage with the traditional farmers to get their input, the international experts must not be ignored.

Minister Caesar said that many of the strains of marijuana found locally are still untested and as such, many international experts will be bringing their own strains for productions.

He said this is necessary in the beginning as the medicinal industry must be guided by strict scientific evidence.

The Minister of Agriculture said the industry will bring with it many possibilities, including the creation of a parallel industry with other herbs.

