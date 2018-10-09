Mental Health And The Youth

Students at the Dr. JP Eustace Secondary School on Monday got the opportunity to learn more about depression, suicide and substance abuse.

This as part of activities being hosted by the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center in commemoration of mental health week being observed under the theme “Young People And Mental Health”.

As part of Monday’s awareness exercise a team comprising a social worker, a counselor, and a staff nurse visited various secondary schools to sensitize students on issues of mental health.

Social Worker at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center Roselle Solomon, whose team was at the JP Eustace Secondary School said the activity will help the students gain a better understanding of mental health.

Solomon said the activity also serves to educate the students on what services are available to those who are suffering from mental illnesses.

Solomon said their aim is help create a comfortable society for persons with mental illnesses.

Meanwhile Principal of the JP Eustace Secondary School Suzette Cupid-Ferdinand welcomed Monday’s activity at the school hosted by the Mental Heath Center.

She said this will allow students to be able to better cope with some of the problems they are facing.

