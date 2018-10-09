SVG-TNT US Currency Trade Restrictions Lifted

Businesses and Traders from St. Vincent and the Grenadines can resume paying for their goods in Trinidad using US currency.

This, after the government removed US currency restrictions it had imposed on traders doing business in the twin island republic.

Speaking at a recent news conference, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said the restrictions were put in place due to the problems faced by traders of agricultural products.

The Finance Minister said that the restrictions were lifted after it caught the attention of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

He said both parties have agreed to a tentative deal to have the matter resolved adding that he anticipates a resolution to the problem which the traders are facing, very soon.

He also thanked the business community for what he called a show of patriotism during the period of currency restriction.

