In an effort to ensure a comprehensive analysis of the country poverty levels, eight communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon contribute to a Participatory Poverty Assessment (PPA).

The Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disability and Youth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines launched the PPA training workshop on Monday 10th September 2018.

In his opening remarks at the workshop, Minister in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disability and Youth, Frederick Stephenson said the results of the study would place the ministry in a better position to serve the public equitably.

He explained that the PPA study should not only be seen as another activity by the ministry, but as a responsibility and a commitment of the public.

According to a media release, the collaboration between the Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disability and Youth and the OECS Commission is one of the mechanisms used by the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment to build capacity in member states.

The Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment (ECPA) project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, and administered by the OECS Commission.

