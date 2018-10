Police are investigating a report of rape made by a 35-year-old domestic on behalf of her 14-year-old daughter both of Ottley Hall.

The police said in a release that on Wednesday October 3rd at Campden Park, an unknown man reportedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old student.

Police are soliciting the assistance of the public to provide any information that might lead to the identification and apprehension of the alleged assailant.

