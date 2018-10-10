Taiwan Enjoys Continuing Economic Growth To Mark 107th National Day

Taiwan’s economy is continuing its upward trend with a near 3 percent growth recorded for 2017, and unemployment for the first half of 2018 stood at 3.5 percent, a 17 year low.

This data was shared by Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho, at the country’s 107th National Day anniversary celebrations on Monday, where Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was also a featured speaker.

The Prime Minister spoke about the quality of the relationship between both countries and said he would love to see more Taiwan nationals investing in SVG.

Larisa Pugsley-Kydd has more

Meanwhile Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated his position of SVG’s diplomatic relations with Taiwan and its relationship with the Republic of China.

PM Gonsalves who was addressing the audience at the 107th anniversary of the ROC’s National Day said he is prepared to debate the matter publicly but ultimately it will be the decision of the people of SVG where they stand at the next general elections.

Stating that he is optimistic of a fifth term in office PM Gonsalves said he is certain that the issue of SVG maintaining diplomatic relation with Taiwan or recognizing the one china policy will be ventilated on the political platform for the 2020 elections.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



