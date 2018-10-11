Counselor At The Mental Health Rehabilitation Center Appeals For Better Community Support For Persons With Mental Illnesses

The community must play a role if persons with mental illnesses are to lead productive lives.

So says Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center, Samuel Joyles as the institution held its open day on Tuesday.

The open day was part of activities to observe mental health week and was used to encourage interaction between patients and the public.

Joyles said once released from the institution many persons are stigmatized in the community in which they live which is counter productive.

The counselor said through positive interactions during events such as the Mental Health Open Day, the community can be a part of the solution.

Joyles said many counselors have taken the opportunity to make regular visits to former patients of the institution, which continue to yield positive results.

Meanwhile, another counselor, Anya Abbott, called on the families to offer the support which persons suffering with mental health problems need.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



