A proposal by investors in Canouan to construct a private primary school on lands which residents said is used as a play area has not met with the approval of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

However, there is agreement that the existing pre-school will remain where it is, but it will no longer be a private school, but will be free of cost to students.

Larisa Pugsley-Kydd has more in this report.

