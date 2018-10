Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said efforts are already under way to build another state-owned hotel, this time at Diamond.

Dr. Gonsalves, who was speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday, said the hotel will have around 90 rooms occupying between five and seven acres of land.

He said it will be an airport hotel which will provide services for locals and visitors.

The government is currently involved in a joint 250 room hotel development venture at Mt Wynne/Peters Hope.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn