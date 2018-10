A section of the Jax wall in Ratho Mill collapsed on Sunday night causing the police to cordon off the area and divert traffic.

However based on engineering assessment, they advised the Ministry of Transport to re-open to vehicular traffic, and Minister of Transport Julian Francis, said plans are underway to rebuild that part of the wall with reinforced concrete structures.

Larisa Pugsley-Kydd has more.

