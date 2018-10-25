Investing In Children’s Nutrition

Investing now in the nutrition of this country’s children will bring both short term and long term benefits to the nation.

Dr. Coleen Phillips, local representative of the food and agriculture organisation shared this view as she spoke at a ceremony on Monday during which a quantity of cooking utensils were handed over to the three primary schools under the sustainable schools project as part of the zero hunger thrust.

The equipment, worth over forty five thousand us dollars, were donated to the Buccament, Diamond and Brighton Primary schools.

Dr. Phillip said many children face health issues relating to their diet which impact the future productivity of the nation.

Chair of the Sustainable Schools Project, Curel Thompson-Philips said the equipment will allow the school feeding staff to deliver the exact nutritional needs of the students.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, said the school feeding program has come a long way since he was a student.

He encouraged the school feeding staff to make the best use of the equipment provided.

