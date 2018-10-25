OECS Heads Moving To Establish UWI Campus In Antigua

Higher education must be linked to production and at the same time be able to address the future needs of a nation.

This is the firm view of Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves which he affirmed at a news conference on Tuesday following a meeting of the OECS Authority at the Beachcombers Hotel which addressed a range of issues.

Diplomacy with African countries, Climate Change and climate ready investments, the relationship between the OECS countries and the university of the west indies were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Gonsalves who is also the Chairman of the OECS revealed a proposal is on the table for the establishment of a fourth campus in Antigua to primarily serve the OECS territories.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said this proposed campus must not be a glorified college but provide programs that are necessary for the development of OECS states.

PM Gonsalves said he looks forward to the upgrading of the open campus facilities that will allow them to provide more educational opportunities for citizens.

He also considers as exciting, the idea to make the community colleges in the sub region campuses of the university.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris said the construction of the fourth campus would be a progressive step for the sub region.

