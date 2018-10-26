Commissioner Of Police Independence Message

Acting Commissioner of Police, Collin John, has highlighted the importance of a good relationship between the police and public in order to fight crime and improve the quality of life for everyone.

In his independence message, the commissioner noted that the police and the public share the same goal which is, to reduce crime; hence the public and the police must work in partnership in order to achieve this goal.

He said with the co-operation of the public, the police was able to effect seven arrests out of the last eight homicides, make twenty one arrests involving illegal guns, and undertake two hundred and seventy nine drug arrests.

Additionally, the commissioner said that the police, in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Unit confiscated and or seized over 7- hundred thousand EC dollars through the law courts over the last year.

He listed some of the complementary crime fighting and crime prevention initiatives at the community level, including the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Programme, Pan Against Crime, Neighborhood Watch Groups, and the Police Youth Clubs in various communities.

The commissioner said that the first duty of the police is to protect others and, in doing so often expose themselves to risk. However, he gave the assurance that the police is a dedicated group of professionals who are willing to do whatever it takes to serve the citizens and keep them safe.

He is therefore encouraging the public to get involved by reporting suspicious circumstances, crime in progress, and by co-operating with officers in their investigations.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



