Cuba’s 150th Anniversary

Cuban nationals residing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, commemorated the 150th anniversary of the start of wars for Cuban Independence last Friday at the Cuban Embassy.

The event, in which Venezuelan nationals and several Vincentians also participated, heard from Ambassador Vilma Reyes Valdespino how the Cuban culture and nation emerged to become an inseparable concept.

Ambassador Valdespino explained that the road to independence has not been easy and even today, Cuba continues to struggle against international interference.

Local activist, Renwick Rose, read the declaration of the Association of Friendship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba and took the opportunity to draw parallels of the fight for independence here.

He noted that in October 21st, 1935, the poor and oppressed people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines were among the first within the Caribbean to rise up against colonialism and oppression.

