Dominica Solidarity

Citizens of SVG and the wider Caribbean are being urged to examine more ways to strengthen the bonds of friendship with one another.

This is the desire of Francine Baron, Dominica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs which she expressed on Tuesday as the Dominica Association of SVG handed over a cheque in the sum of one hundred thousand dollars toward Dominica’s recovery efforts from last year’s hurricane.

Since Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica last year, the association has raised over 300-thousand dollars which has been used to provide of food supplies, books and clothing to Dominica.

Tuesday’s donation was obtained through the sale of tee shirts, wrist bands, and contributions from the corporate sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Baron said the people of Dominica are grateful for the continued love and support shown by Vincentians.

She thanked all those who made the donation possible.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, said while the government did a lot of work to assist Dominica, the efforts by organisations such as the Dominica Association of SVG are heart warming.

He said such efforts bode well for the strengthening of the bonds of friendship between countries.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



