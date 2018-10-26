Don’t Line Up, Get Online

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is considered a cash dependent society and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) through a financial exhibition, is trying to encourage the use of digital services among Vincentians.

Credit Unions such as Geccu, the Police Co-operative Credit Union, and banks such as RBTT and the St Vincent Co-operative Bank, all took part in the exhibition which was mounted at Heritage Square to highlight the digital services they provide.

Speaking with SVG-TV News, the local representative of the ECCB, Elritha Miguel, said the exhibition was part of activities to mark Financial Information Month which is observed in October.

She said it is hoped that the exhibition would encourage Vincentians to get out of the line and instead, get online.

