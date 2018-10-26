Prison Inmates At Everything Vincy Expo

Inmates from the two prisons in SVG, who have developed a skill in craft, have been given the opportunity to showcase their work at the Everything Vincy Plus Expo.

The inmates at the exposition are those who have served most of their time and should soon be out.

It is part of the Prison Rehabilitation Project, which is being co-ordinated by Vonnie Roudette.

Roudette said that having the inmates interact with the public is necessary at this stage as the issue of stigma and negative behaviors towards inmates and former inmates need to be addressed.

Exhibits include craft made from lavender grass, and proceeds from sale will go towards their re-integration on release.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



