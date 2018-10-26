St. Vincent Grammar School Takes Top Spot In Public Speaking Competition

Laron Jones of the St. Vincent Grammar School came out on top in the 2018 Lion’s Club South Flow National Secondary School’s Public Speaking Competition Wednesday night.

Six students took part in Wednesday night’s finals with Kenisha Castello of the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown taking second place and Fitzaria Morgan of the Bishops College Kingstown seizing the third position.

The finalists presented on the topic: “the politics of decriminalizing marijuana far out weighs the medicinal and economic benefits, yet the silence of our churches”

Finalists also presented an impromptu speech which was won by the representative of the Georgetown Secondary School, Kayde Nero.

Speaking before the start of the competition, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Deborah Charles said public speaking activities are known to improve the literacy of students who compete.

She said such competitions have assisted many persons who now perform well in their chosen careers.

