Invest SVG Pleased With Outcome Of Everything Vincy Plus Expo

The curtains came down on the Everything Vincy Plus Expo with the prize giving ceremony Sunday evening. The organizers, Invest SVG estimates that more than 2-thousand 500 person visited the Geest Shed terminal daily for the six days of the expo.

Executive director, Annette Mark, said they have achieved the objectives of promoting and showcasing products made locally.

Mark said it is still too early to decide whether there will be an exposition of this nature next year, but, there will definitely be another expo.

Meanwhile, many exhibitors received special mention for their participation, and there were four categories of special prizes.

Trophies were awarded for first, second and third places in the areas of best decor, best export ready product, best table display and best overall booth or table.

There were more than 120 booths, six of which were from the region and one from Taiwan.

