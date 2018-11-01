Clear and accurate data is of critical importance to policy makers if they are to make sound decisions.

So said Christine Boucage of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), as stakeholders in the health sector began a five day Child Growth Monitoring and Surveillance Training Workshop on Tuesday.

Boucage said the participants will be trained in the collection of data relating to the measurement of children as well as, plotting, interpreting, and reporting data collected from the health centers.

She said the workshop, which runs until this Friday 2nd November, also serves as a means of examining this country’s progress relating to the implementation growth record standards set by the World Health Organisation.

Boucage said it is important for data to be collected in a standardized manner to give policy makers a clear picture of what needs to be done.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



