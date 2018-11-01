OECS Stakeholders Meet To Develop Strategies To Improve Juvenile Justice Reform

The important lessons learned while conducting the Juvenile Justice Reform Project must be implemented in order to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the youth.

So said the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr. Didaculs Jules, as the regional advisory group for the Juvenile Justice Reform Project met on Tuesday at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The project seeks to strengthen the juvenile justice systems in the OECS and rehabilitate and re-integrate into society, youths under the age of 18 who came into conflict with the law.

Tuesday’s meeting was intended to provide a status update of the program and the implementation of a work plan, highlight some of the lessons learned so far and challenges faced, and develop strategies to improve the effectiveness of juvenile justice reform within OECS states.

Jules encouraged all the stakeholders to use the lessons learned to develop plans and polices for the benefit of the youths.

Dr. Jules encouraged the country representatives to urgently address the various priority areas, and challenged member states ­­­­to use the opportunity which is available to facilitate meaningful change.

Meanwhile, Director of the General Development Office of USAID, Kipp Sutton, said that USAID is proud to play a role in developing a project which would touch the lives of the youths.

He said he was impressed by the efforts being made to address the security situation in the OECS sub-region.

Sutton said he looks forward to working with OECS stakeholders to ensure the success of the project.

