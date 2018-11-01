UWI Celebrating 70 Years

The University of the West Indies has provided educational opportunities to people of the region for 70 years and Vincentians are being given the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with the university. This as the institution began a series activities to mark the historic milestone.

Activities began at the start of this month with a Literary Fair at the Old Public Library, giving the public the opportunity to showcase their books and art work.

Former Head of the local UWI Open Campus, Dr. Adrian Fraser, also delivered a lecture Tuesday night where he gave a historical background on the university.

The current Head of the local UWI Open Campus, Deborah Dalrymple, told SVG-TV News that the final event titled “Our UWI, Our Music”, on November 10th at the Community College, will highlight each of the seven decades through cultural performances.

Dalrymple said proceeds from the event will be used to provide bursaries for UWI students.

She said the university has achieved much in its short existence and can be proud of being named one of the top universities in the world.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



