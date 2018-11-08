Preparations Said To Be Going Well For This Year’s School’s Drama Festival

Drama is not just about the acting but the holistic development of an individual.

That’s the view of Drama Development Officer, Martin Quashie, as he spoke to SVG-TV News on Wednesday, ahead of the opening of the 2018 School’s Drama Festival, which opens next Monday with participation from as many as ten secondary schools.

Quashie said the preparation is going well, but noted that the Girls High School will not be defending their title. He said that this year there will be a focus on the development of the acting skills of the younger students.

Quashie, who is also the National Drama Festival Coordinator, encouraged parents to support their children if they decide to get involved in drama, adding that they would not regret their decision. He also used the opportunity to appeal to the corporate sector to make a greater input in drama.

Quashie added that unlike previous years, this year’s festival will not feature a semi final round.

