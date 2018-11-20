A Qualified Teacher VS A Teacher With Qualifications

There is a difference between a teacher with qualifications and a qualified teacher.

This position was put forward by Lawyer Israel Bruce as he delivered the feature address at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union rally held last Friday to culminate Teacher’s Solidarity Week observed under the theme “The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher”.

Speaking on the comments made by retired educator Andrea Bowman last week that unpassionate teachers should find another profession, Bruce said the mark of a qualified teacher is not the qualification and accolades but their impact in the classroom.

The attorney at law said the authorities also have a role to play in ensuring that those persons who enter the profession do so for the right reasons and called on teachers to protect their profession.

