Investigations Under Way Into Homicide Over The Weekend

The police are investigating the death of 61 year old watchman Verrol James of Stubbs, who was found dead at the back of his home on Sunday morning around 7:00 am.

His body was partially burnt and according to the police he had marks of violence and burns from the belly down to the feet which is consistent with that of a homicide.

When our news team visited James’ neighborhood on Monday in the Stubbs community, we were told that it was a friend who discovered his body.

In a news release issued by the police it was stated that James who lived alone was last seen about 4:00 pm on Saturday November 17.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

The police are soliciting the assistance of members of the public who may have any information in relation to James’ killing can contact ACP in charge crimes on telephone numbers 456-1339 or officer in-charge south central division on 457-1810.

All calls they say will be treated with confidentiality.

